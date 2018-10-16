Report: Josh Allen won’t need surgery, out at least 2-3 games

Getty Images

Dr. James Andrews confirmed that Josh Allen does not need Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. The damage to Allen’s ulnar collateral ligament is not a full tear.

With rest and rehab, the Bills rookie quarterback should return in about a month, per Pelissero. Allen will miss at least the next two or three games.

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota missed two starts with his elbow injury, which was UCL-related.

Bills coach Sean McDermott called Allen week to week Monday before Andrews reviewed Allen’s MRI.

The Bills will start either Nathan Peterman or Derek Anderson in Allen’s absence. They signed Anderson only last week, but McDermott said all options are on the table for Week Seven.

Peterman has three touchdowns and nine interceptions in six career games.