Report: Josh Allen won’t need surgery, out at least 2-3 games

Posted by Charean Williams on October 16, 2018
Dr. James Andrews confirmed that Josh Allen does not need Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. The damage to Allen’s ulnar collateral ligament is not a full tear.

With rest and rehab, the Bills rookie quarterback should return in about a month, per Pelissero. Allen will miss at least the next two or three games.

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota missed two starts with his elbow injury, which was UCL-related.

Bills coach Sean McDermott called Allen week to week Monday before Andrews reviewed Allen’s MRI.

The Bills will start either Nathan Peterman or Derek Anderson in Allen’s absence. They signed Anderson only last week, but McDermott said all options are on the table for Week Seven.

Peterman has three touchdowns and nine interceptions in six career games.

  4. Great news for Josh and Bills Nation……..maybe sitting a few weeks he can get a better perspective of the defensive alignments and learn from that with help from Anderson and finish the last 7 game so of the year on a strong note

  6. He is soft. What a attention seeking diva.

    Aaron Roders and Tom Brady would play through the injury.

  8. Let’s see, draft the franchise qb, and surround him with a terrible o-line and even worse wr’s. Recipe for disaster, maybe they should have focused on offense this year and defense next year.

  10. I love this QB. I hope he gets the proper support so he can thrive. He’s as talented as I’ve seen in recent years. I remember saying the same thing about Steve Young many years ago, and he really didn’t become a great QB until he’d been in the league 6 or 7 years and with his second team. Mike Shanahan made him great, or at least he provided the assist.

  11. The fact a then 5-4 Bills pulled Tyrod for a clearly very unready Peterman tells you all you need to know. Then choosing Peterman ahead of Allen to start the season just confirms they can’t coach nor even assess players. I feel sorry for Allen and sorry for long suffering Bills fans.

  12. Draft a rookie that’s a project(needs a year or two of sitting and learning) and thrust him right into the mix because your other QB(one you should have cut) is stinking up the place and now the rookie who can’t read D’s because he’s too green get’s hurt, WELL WHAT DID YOU EXPECT? WHAT DID YOU REALLY EXPECT?

    SO how’s that rocket arm working out now? WOW, he can throw the ball 70yds, SO WHAT!

