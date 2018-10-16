Nick Bosa won’t return to Ohio State, to focus on NFL preparation

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 16, 2018, 11:37 AM EDT
Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa has taken the “skip-the-bowl-game” thing to the next level.

According to Tim May of the Columbus Dispatch, Bosa has decided to not return to the Buckeyes this season, and will instead focus on preparing for the NFL Draft.

Bosa suffered a core muscle injury on Sept. 15 and had surgery, and has apparently chosen to not push himself to return to his college team for any more games. He was a preseason All-American, and will likely be a top-tier pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, assuming there are no medical questions lingering.

He has already met with coach Urban Meyer and informed him of the decision. He’s scheduled to meet with Dr. William Meyers for a follow-up visit in November, but could have ostensibly returned to play in postseason games.

While some will use it as an excuse to rip Bosa for his lack of commitment to the program, he is making a greater commitment to his own future, rather than risk it for the glorification and enrichment of a system which treats him like an unpaid intern.

UPDATE 12:01 p.m. ET: Ohio State confirmed Bosa will not play for them again.

“I was hopeful that Nick would be able to return to play again for us,” Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said in a statement. “I know this was an extremely difficult and emotional decision for Nick and his family, and I wish him well as he moves on to get himself 100 percent healthy and ready for his next chapter. I want to thank Nick for the remarkable efforts he gave for this program. He is a first-class young man who we have been honored to coach.”

40 responses to “Nick Bosa won’t return to Ohio State, to focus on NFL preparation

  1. Financially sound move.
    Anyone who goes on about “love of the game” and “giving up on teammates” is a putz.

    The NFL is all business all the time. These kids shouldn’t act any different.

  3. Why so salty Darin? Lots of young students would kill for a free ride at Ohio St. Hardly an “unpaid intern.”

  4. I dont blame him. Hw’s making no money while the buckeyes and urban makes millions. Why risk another injury and risk millions of dollars?

  6. Great players don’t help when they’re on IR. This is where team medical personnel earn their money. How do you predict injuries? I wish I knew. G.M.’s wish they knew. Do you draft him early and hope he stays healthy? Someone will.

  8. Not going to rip Bosa, but let’s stop with the “unpaid intern” references.

    Free tuition and room and board allows players to pursue their longshot NFL dream, while simultaneosly having their Plan B fully paid for.

    Plus, the University helps arrange 12-13 job interviews (aka televised games) each year.

    No other “unpaid intern” can claim that level of compensation.

  16. Unpaid intern my a**. My niece got recruited heavily in basketball and chose Maryland. With her education, free gear, room and board in a posh 4 bedroom apartment…or as they call it a “dorm”, travel home whenever she likes. My brother totaled it up to about 250k.

    The difference is there is no lucrative professional career waiting so she’ll take advantage of the free education and finish her undergrad in 3 years and let Maryland pay the first year of her masters program.

  18. PAUL SOUSA says:
    October 16, 2018 at 11:47 am

    Unpaid Intern. A six figure education and meal stipends.

    ———————————————————————————
    What nonsense, education costs are so inflated it’s ridiculous, just like the cost of health care. They both gouge you for thousands upon thousands of dollars above the actual value. I have three graduate degrees and my student loans are ridiculous. The money big time football programs make for these universities far exceed the cost of the actual education. The free education saying/false belief is nonsense and the cost of education is a big business racket.

  20. He’s got a once in a lifetime shot at a the draft, might as well take it. I would have loved to see him face off against the school up north one more time, though.

    Also, Bosa Brothers > Watt Brothers

  21. Look out for yourself, kid. No one else will. If he is already likely to be picked in the top couple of rounds, returning may only help that slightly, but the risk would outweigh the possible reward.

  22. Have no problem with Bosa doing this and hope he has success at the next level, but as others have said, please spare us the ‘unpaid intern’ crap.

    There are millions of kids/adults saddled with thousands of dollars of student loan debt who would beg to differ with someone receiving a 6 figure education for free and all the other perks of a football scholarship as being ‘unpaid’.

  23. But not you, right? You’d put all the hard work in and play for the bare minimum because playing in the NFL is a blessing, right? And when injured and the team thinks you can play, you’d suck it up and play, right?

    I do not blame these players one bit. Get every cent that you can because when the NFL is done with you, they are done with you.

    —————
    I Bought TP’s Gold Pants says:
    October 16, 2018 at 12:01 pm
    Say hi to the next L. Bell. When the going gets tough, I go for the money. He’s gonna hold out half the season like his bro. Just wait. I feel sorry for who ever drafts him.

  24. From what it says in the story he was unlikely to return during the regular season and “might” have been able to play in the bowl game. He’s making a sound decision here and anyone who says he’s a coward is clueless. It might not even matter because he quite possibly wouldn’t have been able to return for the bowl game anyway.

  25. No, steaksandwich, no. These kids drive the revenue for the schools athletic programs & probably many of the academic programs while many of their families are poorer than poor. They’re called “student-athletes” so the schools don’t have to list the players as employees even though that’s what they would be if they got paid but since they don’t, they’re slaves. I’m gonna go out on a limb here and assume you were not a college athlete, well, I was and I know firsthand why these kids deserve to make some money. My team changed men’s sports at our small school, won like 1 league title in all sports in 18 years or so and after our team went through, not only did it change the culture of our sport, it changed the way HS seniors looked at our school and we began to get better athletes. The teams are actually good, school is making a lot more money now, so why shouldn’t we be getting a piece of that pie if we were the ones to drive the change? We were also a D3 program so nobody was on a full ride. We made them tons of money & paid for a degree, paid for room, paid for board. This is a MUCH smaller scale than OSU, I don’t think I should’ve been paid a lot but how about a little more than $10 for food for away matches? How about not giving my car a ticket while on campus as I am out representing the school? Things like that are what most college athletes deal with, most of us are not going pro and never had any allusions of that but acting like we are not employees of the school is BS, you don’t know what you’re talking about.

    PS I still have injuries that I’m going to have for life that happened during college, you think the school is going to pay a dime to help me out with medical bills? No. The NCAA is a BS organization that is nothing but greedy & incompetent. I hope kids continue to do this until the NCAA realizes they need to make some changes.

  26. I had a roommate in college that got a part time job over the summer. After the summer his company offered a full time job, plus all his school paid for. That is better than what these athletes get. Colleges rip off college kids, make no mistake about it. These kids should also be getting paid for all the time they put into the program to help bring colleges millions upon millions of dollars. Just a scholarship is not enough.

  27. Just a matte of time you start seeing guys sitting out their last year before they can enter the draft. If I was Taylor on Wisconsin that is what I would do next year. Playing next year can only hurt him and his future.

  30. While I agree with most of you how getting a free education (Debatable, since these schools push a good amount of kids into easy classes with no real degree) and tons of other free benefits like a nutritionist, tutors, first class gym memberships, just to name a few, is great but let’s not act like a lot of these kids do get ripped off. And I’m not even saying these kids should be paid, but when Wyoming brought in roughly $170 million worth of free advertising for the school based on Josh Allen alone, it’s hard to say these kids aren’t being taken advantage of. Of course, it’s different at bigger schools where there are more star players than it is at a place like Wyoming who only produces a couple NFL draft picks per decade, but the NCAA is a very corrupt system that does take advantage of these kids.

  31. The NCAA system is a gift of a lifetime for 99% of college athletes who do not have the ability to make money off of athletic ability.

    Does it suck for the Kevin Durant’s and Nick Bosa’s? Yeah.

    But for the rest of the athlete’s they get free tuition, board, athletic perks, and connections that most people would dream of. While your regular college student is up to their eyeballs in debt and gets NOTHING.

    Also, if you pay these athletes then how will you figure out a pay scale? What would you pay the woman’s tennis player at Eastern Michigan vs the star QB at UCLA?

    If a college player doesn’t perform up to standards than the colleges will start ripping the scholarships away for lack return on the dollar, which never happens now.

    People need to really think this situation through instead of acting like these athletes are victims.

  35. No issue Nick! We are going to need you to pay for the remainder of this semester though. This includes tuition, living, and food. The final payment due date is coming, or all of your courses will be dropped- just as it would be with any other student.

  36. As someone who is saddled with tens of thousands of dollars in student loans, I highly object to your phrase of “unpaid intern”. These guys work hard at their craft, but they have everything handed to them from free housing, free meals, free tutors, free books, clothing, preferential choosing of classes, etc. They don’t have to worry about choosing between books and groceries. Many people like me had to hold additional jobs along with doing classes, homework, writing papers, labs, along with any other extracurricular activities. I was in the marching band and we received no credits or special treatment that athletes received.

  37. I feel bad for Urban Meyer, who is yet a victim of again. This time, it’s by a player he made a commitment to, one who refused to keep the same commitment back. If i were Ohio State, I’d sue Bosa to pay back his scholarship, one that could have been used on an unprivileged minority.

  40. I agree that he should look out for his career and it doesn’t make sense to risk another injury before you get your big payday. That said, will he have the same attitude when he’s a pro and approaching free agency? The “got to look out for my future” attitude gets a little different reaction when you’re in the NFL. It isn’t playing well in Pittsburgh right now.

