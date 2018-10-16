Nick Bosa won’t return to Ohio State, to focus on NFL preparation

Getty Images

Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa has taken the “skip-the-bowl-game” thing to the next level.

According to Tim May of the Columbus Dispatch, Bosa has decided to not return to the Buckeyes this season, and will instead focus on preparing for the NFL Draft.

Bosa suffered a core muscle injury on Sept. 15 and had surgery, and has apparently chosen to not push himself to return to his college team for any more games. He was a preseason All-American, and will likely be a top-tier pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, assuming there are no medical questions lingering.

He has already met with coach Urban Meyer and informed him of the decision. He’s scheduled to meet with Dr. William Meyers for a follow-up visit in November, but could have ostensibly returned to play in postseason games.

While some will use it as an excuse to rip Bosa for his lack of commitment to the program, he is making a greater commitment to his own future, rather than risk it for the glorification and enrichment of a system which treats him like an unpaid intern.

UPDATE 12:01 p.m. ET: Ohio State confirmed Bosa will not play for them again.

“I was hopeful that Nick would be able to return to play again for us,” Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said in a statement. “I know this was an extremely difficult and emotional decision for Nick and his family, and I wish him well as he moves on to get himself 100 percent healthy and ready for his next chapter. I want to thank Nick for the remarkable efforts he gave for this program. He is a first-class young man who we have been honored to coach.”