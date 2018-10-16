Saints re-sign Jay Bromley, release Demetri Goodson

Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints have reversed a roster move they made less than two weeks ago.

The team re-signed defensive tackle Jay Bromley on Tuesday and released cornerback Demetri Goodson. The two players had been swapped for each other on the roster on Oct. 4 as Goodson was signed and Bromley released.

It’s Bromley’s third stint with the Saints this season. He was with the team in training camp, released at the end of the preseason and re-signed on Sept. 17. He played in one game before being released to clear a spot for Goodson.

Goodson was inactive in the team’s only game played with him on the roster.