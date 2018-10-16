Vikings place Mike Hughes on injured reserve

Getty Images

One of the best cornerbacks in the 2018 draft and a guy who has proven to be valuable to the Minnesota defense is officially off the roster for the rest of his rookie season.

The Vikings have placed Mike Hughes on injured reserve, two days after he tore an ACL against the Cardinals.

The Vikings filled his roster spot by signing defensive tackle David Parry, who had been released by the Vikings after the first two games of the 2018 season.

The Vikings haven’t added a cornerback to the active roster, but they added one — and released one — from the practice squad. Craig James is in, and Jalen Myrick is out.