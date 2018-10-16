Von Miller tries to turn page on “soft” performances on Thursday vs. Cardinals

Getty Images

For the second straight year, Broncos G.M. John Elway has used the “s” word when describing his team. This year, he went from calling the team “a little bit soft” to dubbing the defense “very soft.”

Broncos linebacker Von Miller, addressing reporters on Tuesday, didn’t take issue with Elway’s assessment.

“We had a 200-yard rusher the last two weeks, so I get where he’s coming from,” Miller said, via James Palmer of NFL Media. “But that was the last two weeks. This week is totally different. We’re gonna get everybody’s best this week. They’re gonna get out whole team’s best. And that starts with me, they’re gonna get my best this. We’re gonna go out there and we’re gonna kick their ass. That’s the way I’m feeling.”

Miller underscored the point.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a ‘must’ win, but we’re going to kick their ass though,” Miller said, via Palmer. “Make sure you put that up there. We’re going to kick their ass.”

If they don’t, Elway is likely going to be kicking some ass of his own. Or maybe just firing people, starting with the team’s head coach.