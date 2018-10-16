Washington releasing Ziggy Hood

Getty Images

Washington is releasing veteran defensive lineman Ziggy Hood today, his agent, Andy Ross, tweeted.

Hood played four games this season, making three tackles and no sacks. He played 49 defensive snaps and 19 on special teams.

In three seasons in Washington, Hood appeared in 35 games with 27 starts. He made 61 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

The Steelers made Hood a first-round pick in 2009. He spent five seasons in Pittsburgh before signing with Jacksonville in 2014. Hood, 31, played two games in Chicago in 2015.

Hood has 229 career tackles and 14 sacks.