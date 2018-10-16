Week Seven power rankings

1. Rams (6-0; last week No. 1): The Greatest Shows-offs on Turf 2.0 finally were held under 30 points.

2. Saints (4-1; No. 3): The “Drew Brees is a Top Five Quarterback” argument will get a lot stronger if the Saints can win a second Super Bowl this year.

3. Patriots (4-2; No. 4): Go ahead and make those reservations for Atlanta in early February.

4. Chiefs (5-1; No. 2): A rematch with the Patriots may hinge on winning a home playoff game for the first time since Joe Montana was the quarterback.

5. Ravens (4-2; No. 8): A rematch between the Chiefs and Patriots may hinge on both teams avoiding this team in the divisional round.

6. Chargers (4-2; No. 9): A rematch between the Chiefs and Patriots may hinge on both teams avoiding this team in the divisional round.

7. Bengals (4-2; No. 5): The Bengals lose playoff games, and regular-season games that feel like playoff games.

8. Vikings (3-2-1; No. 11): Now that they’ve found their running game, the Vikings could be ready to make a run.

9. Packers (3-2-1; No. 13): Without the best quarterback in football, this team would be on track for 4-12 at best.

10. Steelers (3-2-1; No. 15): After Sunday’s game-winning play, they should be known as the Picksburgh Steelers.

11. Eagles (3-3; No. 12): When the best game of the year comes against the worst team in football, it’s hard to know how good to feel about it.

12. Dolphins (4-2; No. 16): Brock Osweiler isn’t who the Bears thought he was.

13. Washington (3-2; No. 23): If Washington could string a few wins together, they could steal the division.

14. Panthers (3-2; No. 6): It gets no easier this week with a trip to Philly.

15. Bears (3-2; No. 10): That loss to the Dolphins could stand out when the time comes to figure out the playoff tree.

16. Cowboys (3-3; No. 24): This team has less consistency than watered-down water.

17. Jaguars (3-3; No. 7): In their desire to get another crack at the Pats in the playoffs, the Jaguars apparently forgot that they first have to qualify.

18. Seahawks (3-3; No. 19): They need to thump a few good teams the way they thumped the Raiders in order to turn this season around.

19. Texans (3-3; No. 21): This trendy preseason pick to win the division is now in position to do it.

20. Lions (2-3; No. 20): The NFC North is there for the taking.

21. Falcons (2-4; No. 22): If the Tampa’s Unholy Roller had worked, it may have been the current Falcons coach, not the former Falcons coach, who lost his job this week.

22. Browns (2-3-1; No. 18): It took six weeks for them to lose decisively. Which counts as progress.

23. Titans (3-3; No. 17): When do the Titans starting asking hard questions about the future of the quarterback position?

24. Jets (3-3; No. 26): After beating a couple of inferior teams, the question now becomes whether they can beat a superior one.

25. Buccaneers (2-3; No. 14): Mark Duffner’s time as interim defensive coordinator could help prepare him to become interim head coach.

26. Bills (2-4; No. 25): Choosing between Nathan Peterman and Derek Anderson is like choosing between the gas chamber and the electric chair.

27. 49ers (1-5; No. 30): The outcome was expected, but the 49ers deserve credit for giving us an unexpected path to it.

28. Broncos (2-4; No. 27): If the Broncos had a traditional owner, they possibly would be on the verge of getting a new G.M.

29. Colts (1-5; No. 28): It’s getting harder to come up with reasons for hope.

30. Cardinals (1-5; No. 29): It’s getting harder to come up with reasons for hope.

31. Raiders (1-5; No. 31): Let’s hope the Raiders don’t lose during the bye week.

32. Giants (1-5; No. 32): Abandon hope all ye who enter here.

90 responses to "Week Seven power rankings

  2. 26? You have my Bills at 26? 😂😂… If your team is ranked below the Bills I feel bad for you. I watch the train wreck every week.

  3. The Ravens are so overrated. Their only quality win is against the Steelers, and the Steelers have mostly been a mess so far. It was just a week ago when the Ravens failed to score a touchdown against the Browns… I don’t know why the media overreacts to this particular team so much compared to others.

  9. 9. Packers (3-2-1; No. 13): Without the best quarterback in football, this team would be on track for 4-12 at best.
    ___________

    Uh-oh. That comment is going to trigger the Packer fans that have been telling us for months that the Packers have one of the best overall rosters in football.

  10. GB has to get lucky to beat the lowly 49ers at Lambeau and in the top 10? Absurd. Where will they be ranked after losing at least 3 of the next 5? They WILL miss the playoffs again this year. Book it.

  13. The Packers are fine at #9. If Crosby hadn’t taken a mental leave of absence at Detroit and if the Vikings hadn’t benefitted from a ribbon-tied on-a-silver-platter tie, they could easily be 5-1 and opinions would change fast.

  16. Baltimore is way overrated. Taking advantage of a reeling and rebuilding Titans team with a new head coach is one thing, but they’ll probably lose to some crap team this week.

    They’re the Jets South. Don’t be fooled.

    They would get tuned up by a good offense.

  17. Brees top 5 all time? Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, John Elway, Brett Favre, Joe Montana, Terry Bradshaw, Roger Staubach, Bart Starr, Johnny Unitas, Otto Graham, Sammy Baugh. Most if not all of those better than Brees.

  18. Beating the lowly Niners at home is still much better than getting SMOKED by vaunted bills at home.

  19. Rdog says:
    October 16, 2018 at 11:47 am
    The Ravens are so overrated. Their only quality win is against the Steelers, and the Steelers have mostly been a mess so far. It was just a week ago when the Ravens failed to score a touchdown against the Browns… I don’t know why the media overreacts to this particular team so much compared to others.

    16 7 Rate This

    ————————-

    The Ravens have been the media darlings for years. They’re essentially trying to mask a rebuild.

    Ozzie has been fired and Harbaugh is trying to keep his job, but do I wish badly that team was on the Pats schedule this year, because they’d drop 40 on them pretty easily.

    Suggs is really old and not a factor much and they still feature a lot of low IQ players.

    A layered team like NE would eat them alive.

  20. I was happy about the Vikings win this week. It was a game they should have won…. its interesting that the patriots didn’t have a single penalty against them. Not that it changed the outcome. Just interesting…. the packers are the best worst team in football.

  21. I certainly wouldn’t want to play the Saints in playoffs in their house. If they get the first seed they are the most dangerous team by a long shot. And given the Super Bowl is in Atlanta, I think that is slightly to their advantage also given the familiarity.

  22. People complaining that the packers are in the top 10 after barely beating the 49ers. But I’m not seeing those same people complain that the Vikings are in the top 10 after LOSING to the Bills…

  23. Florio your picksburg comment so pretty lame considering its a mainstay for the team you seem never find fault…the Cheating Pats. The Pats run more pick plays than Amtrak runs trains.

  25. Rdog says:
    October 16, 2018 at 11:47 am
    The Ravens are so overrated. Their only quality win is against the Steelers, and the Steelers have mostly been a mess so far. It was just a week ago when the Ravens failed to score a touchdown against the Browns… I don’t know why the media overreacts to this particular team so much compared to others.

    ————————————————————–
    Every win in the NFL is a quality win, this isn’t the NCAA. Any team can beat any team any given Sunday. They have no allowed a second half touchdown YET…and we’re headed into Week 7.

  27. BTW, I will begrudgingly defend the Bears here. They are still better than either Minnesota or Green Bay despite the loss. They lost in the last seconds of overtime to a division leading team on the road in a 100+ degree heat index, which would be tough for any defense.

  29. BTW, without Brees the Saints are a 4-12 team. Without Mahomes the Chiefs are a 4-12 team. Without Brady the pats are…well the pats are the same since he’s just a system qb as proven anytime he’s out.

  30. We’re ranked last in the NFCN and in last place (our usual home for the past 60 years,) but I think we can beat the Packers with an injured Aaron Rodgers. The Vikings and Bears will be are biggest challenges. I’m such a silly boy sometimes, but Mom takes great care of me with totinos pizza rolls and hot pockets….

    meow……………….#ONEPLAYOFFFWININSIX(6)DECADES

  31. 20. Lions (2-3; No. 20): The NFC North is there for the taking

    This is actually a true statement. Whether they seize the oppurtunity however, is the million dollar question. Getting back to .500 this weekend would be a good start, but no Lions fan is holding their breath.

  32. Its the Rams at 1 and then everyone else. I see no good defenses in the NFL. It’s all offense. As long as the Steelers keep scoring they have just as good of a chance as anyone in the league.

  34. 20. Lions (2-3; No. 20): The NFC North is there for the taking

    Although the speculation and opinions of these rankings are pretty much a complete joke, like my Lions!

  35. 9. Packers (3-2-1; No. 13): Without the best quarterback in football, this team would be on track for 4-12 at best.

    ÷÷÷÷÷÷÷÷÷

    And they will be an 7-8-1 team with him.

  37. I guess anything can happen in the playoffs, but I see any team but the Rams , Patriots, Chiefs as serious contenders. Maybe throw the saints in there. The league had too many bad teams. And I’m sick of the Pats almost being guaranteed to be in the super bowl every year. The AFC needs better coaching and consistency from more teams

  39. Alan Light says:
    October 16, 2018 at 11:56 am
    Packers would lose to #10-#26 on this list….
    ——————–
    Vikings got destroyed by #26, in Minn.

  43. stellarperformance says:
    October 16, 2018 at 12:03 pm

    The Packers are fine at #9. If Crosby hadn’t taken a mental leave of absence at Detroit and if the Vikings hadn’t benefitted from a ribbon-tied on-a-silver-platter tie, they could easily be 5-1 and opinions would change fast.

    ÷÷÷÷÷÷÷÷÷

    Any team can play the “if only” game. You say the Packers could easily be 5-1. I say they also easily could be 1-5 if a play or two went the other way in the Bears, Vikings, and Lions games.

  44. 9. Packers (3-2-1; No. 13): Without the best quarterback in football, this team would be on track for 4-12 at best.

    ________

    And WITH the best quarterback in football, this team will be on track for 8-8 at best.

  45. The packers defense will cost them enough games to miss the playoffs. They will finish 7-8-1 at best. And I am a Packers fan.

  48. 26predator says:
    October 16, 2018 at 12:23 pm
    20. Lions (2-3; No. 20): The NFC North is there for the taking

    Although the speculation and opinions of these rankings are pretty much a complete joke, like my Lions!
    —————-
    Packers at #9 cracks me up

  49. The problem with Brees, like with Manning, is that he has a mostly stats-based argument for top-5. And his stats are juiced by playing his home games in a dome and none of his divisional road games in bad weather. Brees’ career rating on the road is 10 points lower than at home. Meanwhile, Brady’s is only 2 points lower. Brees’ career rating on the road is 92.1. Manning 93.3. Brady 96.4. Not saying he’s not a HOF or all-time great, but I think top-5 is a stretch. MAYBE top-10.

  50. stellarperformance says:
    October 16, 2018 at 12:03 pm
    The Packers are fine at #9. If Crosby hadn’t taken a mental leave of absence at Detroit and if the Vikings hadn’t benefitted from a ribbon-tied on-a-silver-platter tie, they could easily be 5-1 and opinions would change fast.
    *********
    Yea and if Daniel Carlson “hadn’t taken a mental leave of absent at Green Bay” or if The Bears DB could catch an INT that him in the chest, or if the refs hadn’t gift wrapped a “Illegal Contact” penalty last night the Packers could easily be 1-5 and opinions would change fast.

  51. Just stop with the “nobody wants to face the Ravens” crap. Somebody faces and defeats them every year.

  52. 26. Bills (2-4; No. 25): Choosing between Nathan Peterman and Derek Anderson is like choosing between the gas chamber and the electric chair.

    ————————————————————

    This is cold. Buffalo in October cold.

  55. 16. Cowboys (3-3; No. 24): This team has less consistency than watered-down water?! Looks like this Power Ranking has less consistency than watered-down water, with them ( Them.. Being the Cowgirls ) ranked above the Seahawks!! Hell on 9/23 the final Score was Seahawks 24 CowGirls 13 …. The Engine is runnin’ but ain’t nobody driving this Power Ranking…. Come On Man!!! Why this has my Endorphins busier than a one-armed monkey with two peckers……….

  56. schmokes says:
    October 16, 2018 at 12:16 pm
    BTW, without Brees the Saints are a 4-12 team. Without Mahomes the Chiefs are a 4-12 team. Without Brady the pats are…well the pats are the same since he’s just a system qb as proven anytime he’s out.

    That’s just dumb
    Look at the # those other QBs put up when he’s out.
    If that’s the case then Joe Montana was just a “system QB”
    look at there w/l when he was out

    The Steelers have a winning record when Ben has been out I guess he’s just a “system QB” too then.

  57. schmokes says:
    October 16, 2018 at 12:16 pm
    BTW, without Brees the Saints are a 4-12 team. Without Mahomes the Chiefs are a 4-12 team. Without Brady the pats are…well the pats are the same since he’s just a system qb as proven anytime he’s out.

    The chiefs were 10-6 last year and a playoff team with a different starter

    The “system QB” thing is just stupid at this point

  58. shlort says:
    October 16, 2018 at 12:32 pm
    The packers defense will cost them enough games to miss the playoffs. They will finish 7-8-1 at best. And I am a Packers fan.

    @@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@%

    And that’s a shame because I don’t see another Starr, Favre or Rodgers in the horizon.

  59. theyearofthecat1 says:
    October 16, 2018 at 11:52 am

    20. Lions (2-3; No. 20): The NFC North is there for the taking.

    AND THAT WE SHALL!

    👑🦁

    ROAR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #ONEPRIDE
    ——————————————————————————
    Yup says the guy who disappeared last year after thanksgiving and the annual Lions melt down, I look forward to a similar disappearing act from this fella again this year #Yearofthecat2or2000doesntmatter

  60. stellarperformance says:
    October 16, 2018 at 12:03 pm

    The Packers are fine at #9. If Crosby hadn’t taken a mental leave of absence at Detroit and if the Vikings hadn’t benefitted from a ribbon-tied on-a-silver-platter tie, they could easily be 5-1 and opinions would change fast.
    ___________

    And if Daniel Carlson hadn’t had a Crosby day at Lambeau and Kyle Fuller could hold onto a gift interception, the Packers could easily be 2-4. See how that works?

    How about instead of constantly making excuses for failing to win games, you just win the games? And until then, stop telling us how the Packers are the “team to beat.”

  63. stellarperformance says:
    October 16, 2018 at 12:03 pm

    The Packers are fine at #9. If Crosby hadn’t taken a mental leave of absence at Detroit and if the Vikings hadn’t benefitted from a ribbon-tied on-a-silver-platter tie, they could easily be 5-1 and opinions would change fast.

    ****

    If ifs and buts were candies and nuts we’d all have 52 superbowl rings .

  64. mnvikes1961 says:
    October 16, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    9. Packers (3-2-1; No. 13): Without the best quarterback in football, this team would be on track for 4-12 at best.

    ________

    And WITH the best quarterback in football, this team will be on track for 8-8 at best.
    ___________

    I’ll bet any amount of money that the Packers don’t finish with an 8-8 record.

  65. Big 10 point jump for the division leading Redskins. If they keep winning, Warren will release a report that she is 1/1024th a fan.

  68. @Rob Brzezinski is a Magician says:

    Uh-oh. That comment is going to trigger the Packer fans that have been telling us for months that the Packers have one of the best overall rosters in football.
    ——————————————————————————————–

    As usual you’re wrong. It only riles up you and your fellow Viking trolls, who are embarrassing obsessed with all things Packers. What a sad and sorry existence.

  69. I’ve been watching the NFL for 60 years, and Aaron Rodgers is the best QB I ever saw. Brady’s not even in the discussion. He cheats, and so does his coach. I’m a Viking fan, and I hope they win it all, but I take my hat off to Rodgers. He is truly the best QB in the game. If Green Bay didn’t have him, they would be lucky to win three games.

  70. Rams this season :
    1- Win by 20 vs OAK (#31)
    2- Win by 34 vs ARI (#30)
    3- Win by 12 vs LAC (#6)
    4- Win by 7 vs MIN (#8)
    5- Win by 2 vs SEA (#18)
    6- Win by 3 vs DEN (#28)

    They are good, but I’m not sure they are great. It’s getting harder by the week for them.

    They will play in hot weather or inside a dome for the rest of the season, except against Chicago in december.

    But… the NFC is soft this year so I guess they will play in hot weather or inside a dome even in february…

  71. 9. Packers (3-2-1; No. 13): Without the best quarterback in football, this team would be on track for 4-12 at best.
    ***********************************

    Yeah, and with Mr. Tom Brady, they’d probably be 13-3 every year and considered an honest Super Bowl threat, but with AR, they squeak into the playoffs and lose in the 1st rd every year. So, you’re probably right that they’ll be 4-12 with AR since the best QB in the league plays in NE.

  72. Wow! The amount of Barney input on the PFT Power Rankings is truly extraordinary.
    Thankfully, Florio and Co. decided to rank the Vikings over the Packers once again.
    Could you just imagine all the triggered responses we’d have to sort through if it was the other way around?
    skoLOL!!!

  73. honalulublue says:
    October 16, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    26predator says:
    October 16, 2018 at 12:23 pm

    20. Lions (2-3; No. 20): The NFC North is there for the taking

    Although the speculation and opinions of these rankings are pretty much a complete joke, like my Lions!
    —————-
    Packers at #9 cracks me up

    )honalulublue says:
    October 16, 2018 at 12:35 pm
    26predator says:
    October 16, 2018 at 12:23 pm
    20. Lions (2-3; No. 20): The NFC North is there for the taking

    Although the speculation and opinions of these rankings are pretty much a complete joke, like my Lions!

    —————-

    Packers at #9 cracks me up

    _____________________________

    Well us Lions fans are a bit goofy and delusional so the laughing at the fact that we’re ALWAYS in LAST place makes sense. Can’t win a playoff game, but we can get a divisional win every now and then…….let’s brag about it. Pathetic!

  74. Watching Pats and Chiefs on Sunday night I told my friends that whoever won this game would most likely lose the playoff matchup. You just can’t beat these two coaches twice in one season….sorry New England.

  75. Quiz for you: Team A is ranked 4 positions ABOVE Team B. Yet Team B not only has a better record than Team A, but also played Team A this season and beat them by 31 points. Who are the teams?

  77. badassblakcamaro says:
    October 16, 2018 at 12:03 pm

    What Packer fan has said this? Everybody knows what they are without Rodgers….
    ___________

    You must be new here. Throughout the preseason multiple Packer fan commenters were indignant at the suggestion that Rodgers didn’t have much of a supporting cast, despite all evidence that was clearly demonstrated last year. They insisted that their rookie cornerbacks and a few free agents gave them one of the best rosters in football. The results on the field haven’t changed their minds. Putting up gaudy statistics in the easiest portion of their schedule has emboldened them to believe that something special is happening this year.

  78. Did the Packer victory last night, or the Packer PFT power ranking, or the top five offensive and top ten defensive NFL rankings cause Viking fans to grit their teeth this morning?

    Then it’s all good.

  79. Come on: 8, 9, 15 or 20 — none of the NFCN teams are going to make noise in the playoffs the way they’re playing now.

  80. @diveleft
    Any team can play the “if only” game. You say the Packers could easily be 5-1. I say they also easily could be 1-5 if a play or two went the other way in the Bears, Vikings, and Lions games.
    ——————————————————————————————

    Well they lost to the Lions, but don’t let that get in the way of another of your foolish post.

  82. @ r8rsfan says:
    October 16, 2018 at 12:57 pm
    That ranking of Oakland might be generous. Holy schnikees.

    —-

    The Autumn Wind is merely broken wind now.

  83. “9. Packers (3-2-1; No. 13): Without the best quarterback in football, this team would be on track for 4-12 at best.”

    Imagine if they had a competent GM & Head Coach

  84. “3. Patriots (4-2; No. 4): Go ahead and make those reservations for Atlanta in early February.”

    Well, at least when the NFL goes belly up, you can always try for a career in stand-up. Did you happen to watch the game/games? With a defense like that, to say they are a shoe-in for the Super Bowl is absurd.

  85. Thank you for stating a fact everyone in Denver is afraid to say. Elway has zero accountability right now for the terrible decisions he has made. He is the sole reason for the broncos demise as a team. He hired VJ and he has drafted and signed everyone. He stinks and he needs to go. He would not last as a GM on any other team with a competent owner.

  87. Elliot Harrison of nfl.com has miami moving up one spot from 20 to 19 after putting up over 500 yards of offense against the best defense in the nfl with brockosweiler. What a joke.

  88. mnvikes1961 says:
    October 16, 2018 at 12:30 pm
    9. Packers (3-2-1; No. 13): Without the best quarterback in football, this team would be on track for 4-12 at best.

    ________

    And WITH the best quarterback in football, this team will be on track for 8-8 at best.

    ————————

    I am in no way surprised that a vikings fan (the team that the packers tied with this season) has no idea that the packers literally cannot finish 8-8 this year.

  89. As a Raider fan, how sad is it that I opened this and was a little disappointed that the Giants beat out the Raiders for the last spot? Eli is old, slow, and inaccurate, but at least he doesn’t pull an Iron Eyes Cody after getting hit.

  90. 81TinaKane says:
    October 16, 2018 at 12:50 pm

    Yup says the guy who disappeared last year after thanksgiving and the annual Lions melt down, I look forward to a similar disappearing act from this fella again this year #Yearofthecat2or2000doesntmatter

    ————————-

    Uh huh, sure. I was around plenty until the end of the season, since The Lions were in the playoff race until the end and still finished with a respectable 9-7 record.

    I am feeling optimistic moving into the middle portion of this season. Golladay is emerging into a superstar, Kerryon is finally giving us a running game, and Da’Shawn Hand is looking like he could be the real deal. Oh yeah, and we still have BIG PLAY SLAY!

    Our biggest weakness right now is run defense, but that won’t be an issue facing your Vikings! LOL

    ROAR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #ONEPRIDE

Leave a Reply

