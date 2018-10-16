Week Seven power rankings

Getty Images

1. Rams (6-0; last week No. 1): The Greatest Shows-offs on Turf 2.0 finally were held under 30 points.

2. Saints (4-1; No. 3): The “Drew Brees is a Top Five Quarterback” argument will get a lot stronger if the Saints can win a second Super Bowl this year.

3. Patriots (4-2; No. 4): Go ahead and make those reservations for Atlanta in early February.

4. Chiefs (5-1; No. 2): A rematch with the Patriots may hinge on winning a home playoff game for the first time since Joe Montana was the quarterback.

5. Ravens (4-2; No. 8): A rematch between the Chiefs and Patriots may hinge on both teams avoiding this team in the divisional round.

6. Chargers (4-2; No. 9): A rematch between the Chiefs and Patriots may hinge on both teams avoiding this team in the divisional round.

7. Bengals (4-2; No. 5): The Bengals lose playoff games, and regular-season games that feel like playoff games.

8. Vikings (3-2-1; No. 11): Now that they’ve found their running game, the Vikings could be ready to make a run.

9. Packers (3-2-1; No. 13): Without the best quarterback in football, this team would be on track for 4-12 at best.

10. Steelers (3-2-1; No. 15): After Sunday’s game-winning play, they should be known as the Picksburgh Steelers.

11. Eagles (3-3; No. 12): When the best game of the year comes against the worst team in football, it’s hard to know how good to feel about it.

12. Dolphins (4-2; No. 16): Brock Osweiler isn’t who the Bears thought he was.

13. Washington (3-2; No. 23): If Washington could string a few wins together, they could steal the division.

14. Panthers (3-2; No. 6): It gets no easier this week with a trip to Philly.

15. Bears (3-2; No. 10): That loss to the Dolphins could stand out when the time comes to figure out the playoff tree.

16. Cowboys (3-3; No. 24): This team has less consistency than watered-down water.

17. Jaguars (3-3; No. 7): In their desire to get another crack at the Pats in the playoffs, the Jaguars apparently forgot that they first have to qualify.

18. Seahawks (3-3; No. 19): They need to thump a few good teams the way they thumped the Raiders in order to turn this season around.

19. Texans (3-3; No. 21): This trendy preseason pick to win the division is now in position to do it.

20. Lions (2-3; No. 20): The NFC North is there for the taking.

21. Falcons (2-4; No. 22): If the Tampa’s Unholy Roller had worked, it may have been the current Falcons coach, not the former Falcons coach, who lost his job this week.

22. Browns (2-3-1; No. 18): It took six weeks for them to lose decisively. Which counts as progress.

23. Titans (3-3; No. 17): When do the Titans starting asking hard questions about the future of the quarterback position?

24. Jets (3-3; No. 26): After beating a couple of inferior teams, the question now becomes whether they can beat a superior one.

25. Buccaneers (2-3; No. 14): Mark Duffner’s time as interim defensive coordinator could help prepare him to become interim head coach.

26. Bills (2-4; No. 25): Choosing between Nathan Peterman and Derek Anderson is like choosing between the gas chamber and the electric chair.

27. 49ers (1-5; No. 30): The outcome was expected, but the 49ers deserve credit for giving us an unexpected path to it.

28. Broncos (2-4; No. 27): If the Broncos had a traditional owner, they possibly would be on the verge of getting a new G.M.

29. Colts (1-5; No. 28): It’s getting harder to come up with reasons for hope.

30. Cardinals (1-5; No. 29): It’s getting harder to come up with reasons for hope.

31. Raiders (1-5; No. 31): Let’s hope the Raiders don’t lose during the bye week.

32. Giants (1-5; No. 32): Abandon hope all ye who enter here.