Adam Vinatieri 10 points from Morten Andersen’s all-time scoring record

With three field goals and an extra point on Sunday, Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri would take sole possession of a significant NFL record: The most points ever scored.

Vinatieri has scored 2,535 points in his NFL career. The all-time record of 2,544 points is held by Hall of Fame kicker Morten Andersen.

So if Vinatieri scores 10 points on Sunday against the Bills, he’ll be in first place all time.

Vinatieri has already surpassed Andersen in one statistical category this season, besting his all-time field goal record last month. In his career, Vinatieri has 570 field goals, 823 extra points and one two-point conversion. Andersen had 565 field goals and 849 extra points.