Adrian Peterson is down to only two injuries

Last week, Washington running back Adrian Peterson played through three injuries: ankle, knee, and shoulder. This week, he’s down to only two.

Peterson didn’t practice on Wednesday, with ankle and shoulder the only two injuries listed.

The knee and shoulder injuries happened last Monday night, against the Saints. Peterson explained to PFT after a 17-carry performance against the Panthers on Sunday that he was up at 3:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. every night to work on keeping the shoulder loose. He said that he could feel the pain of the shoulder injury every time he was hit on Sunday.

But he did last week what he had to do to get himself ready to play, and there’s no reason to think at this point that Peterson won’t be able to do the same. Washington has been inconsistent all year, and Sunday’s game against the Cowboys gives them a chance to string together a pair of victories for the first time this season. With Peterson, the chance of a win is realistic; without him, it’s a much less likely proposition.