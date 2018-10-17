Adrian Peterson want young teammates to quit thinking about inconsistency

Getty Images

When Dallas and Washington get together this weekend, something’s gotta give.

The lose-one-win-one formula adopted by the Cowboys and the win-one-lose-one vibe developed by Washington intersects on Sunday (thanks to the latter having a Week Four bye), with both teams due to lose. Washington running back Adrian Peterson doesn’t want his young teammates thinking that way, however.

“They’ve got to stop,” a laughing Peterson told PFT by phone after Sunday’s win over the Panthers. “I’m tired of hearing ‘we can’t keep winning one and losing one.’ I’m always thinking positive. This is a young team. They’re thinking about that. Lose that! Focus on this being the first division game and win it.”

Peterson said that the team needs positivity to break a trend that has seen big wins over the Packers and Panthers sandwiching an ugly loss to the Saints. The positivity comes from players not talking about the pattern. Along those lines, Peterson said that the media needs to quit talking about it, too.

Officially, I’m only talking about it now in order to spread Peterson’s message that everyone should quit talking about it. So now I’ll quit talking about it.