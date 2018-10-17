Albert Wilson named AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

They don’t have an award for yards after catch, so Albert Wilson can’t win that.

But they do have an AFC offensive player of the week, so he’ll have to settle for that one this week.

The Dolphins wide receiver won the weekly honor, after turning six catches into 155 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s overtime win over the Bears.

Both touchdowns came on short passes turned long, scoring from 43 and 75 yards.

He more than doubled his previous high yardage game for the year (74 yards against the Raiders), and it was his second career 100-yard game.