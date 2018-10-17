Bears call Khalil Mack “day to day” with ankle injury

Getty Images

Bears linebacker Khalil Mack went for tests on his ankle after hurting it against the Dolphins last Sunday and doctors didn’t find anything that ruled him out for this week’s visit from the Patriots.

He hasn’t been ruled in for the game either, however. Head coach Matt Nagy said in his Wednesday press conference that the team will continue to monitor Mack throughout the week.

“He’s day to day right now,” Nagy said. “We’re just going to continue to keep an eye on it and be more cautious than anything.”

Nagy said that he didn’t know whether Mack will be a participant in practice on Wednesday or not. The cautious approach and desire to have him ready to go against Tom Brady would seem to point to limited participation at best, but the injury report will bring the answer to that question.