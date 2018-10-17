Beer-tossing Patriots fan charged with disorderly conduct

Getty Images

Tyreek Hill is getting his wish.

According to NBC 10 in Boston, Foxboro police have identified the man who threw beer on the Chiefs wide receiver, and have charged him with multiple counts.

They didn’t publicize the man’s name, but said he was a 21-year-old from Mansfield. He was issued a summons for disorderly conduct and throwing an object at a sporting event.

“It doesn’t happen often, you know, fortunately,” Foxboro Police Chief William Baker said. “A very small number of people misbehave at these sporting events, and we try to hold the people who do misbehave responsible for their conduct.”

The Patriots had already sent the fan — identified from video — a letter of disinvite from all future events at Gillette Stadium.

And perhaps worse than that, the fan has earned the scorn of a man who is doubtless one of his heroes.

“That’s just a little bit too crazy. I mean, us players out there competing, trying to be the best we can be out there,” Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski said. “It’s just a little bit too much, I would say.”

And when Gronkowski declares a party foul, you know the line has been crossed.