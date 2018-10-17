Bill Belichick on Khalil Mack: No one is in Lawrence Taylor’s class

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 17, 2018, 12:52 PM EDT
Getty Images

Patriots coach Bill Belichick was the Giants’ linebackers coach and defensive coordinator for the first 10 years of Lawrence Taylor’s Hall of Fame career, and Belichick will always say there’s never been a linebacker like Taylor.

That includes Bears linebacker Khalil Mack, whom Belichick was asked about today as the Patriots prepare to face Chicago on Sunday. When Belichick was asked today about Taylor and the great pass rushers he’s seen, and whether Mack compares, Belichick answered that there’s no comparison between Taylor and anyone else.

“Wait a minute, we’re talking about Lawrence Taylor now. I’m not putting anybody in Lawrence Taylor’s class. Put everybody below that. I have a lot of respect for a lot of good players, but we’re talking about Lawrence Taylor,” Belichick said.

There may never be another player who’s in the class of Lawrence Taylor. In Belichick’s mind, refusing to compare Mack to Taylor isn’t knocking Mack. It’s simply stating that Taylor set a standard that no one has equaled.

Permalink 48 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

48 responses to “Bill Belichick on Khalil Mack: No one is in Lawrence Taylor’s class

  3. If LT was playing in today’s rules, he’d be out millions in fines and drawing 5 personal fouls a game.

  5. The first comment by the 9er fan is laughable, at best.

    Belichick, on the other hand, speaks the truth.

    That being said, I wonder how many suspensions LT would have had to dodge if he played in today’s league.

    More than Aldon Smith is my guess.

    LT liked to, “make party” quite often.

  7. He’s right.

    In my humble opinion, Willie Mcginest was a similiar type of player, but LT was by far the best.

  8. Aldon Smith lol…. The only class LT amd Aldon took together was Drugs 101. How can you compare a HOF game changing LB to a league wash out… Maybe that SF fan took Drugs 101 as well…

  9. I know its legal to smoke in Canada today but thats weed not crack… LT and Aldon Smith please… shouldnt even be mentioned in same sentence

  11. That’s a VERY un-BEllichick response.

    I mean he’s being honest which is refreshing, but normally he would just follow with praise of Mack as a great player.

    I hope this lights a fire under Mack though and he busts Brady up on Sunday.

  12. I started watching football in 1982z. I’m a lifelong Patriots fan but to me Lawrence Taylor is the greatest football player of all time. If you didn’t see him play don’t even bother saying he wasn’t that great. The closest to LT that I have seen would have been Derrick Thomas RIP, JJ Watt before all his injuries and Von Miller a few years back when they won the Super Bowl. LT is in his own class and he was also great against the run.

  15. Hard to argue with this. LT was a force of nature. The greatest minds in the game spent years reinventing football just to keep him from single handedly destroying their QB every game, and never really found a good answer. The Giants-Redskins games from the mid-1980s were some of the best football I’ve ever seen anywhere and he was always in the thick of it.

  18. With L.T.s history of sex crime allegations, drug violation allegations, dui allegations, etc., etc., etc. it is a good thing he played in the era he played in. He would have been suspended more than he would have been available to play.

  20. TruthfulDolphinsFanNotWearingBlinders says:
    October 17, 2018 at 1:05 pm
    LT is the MOST overrated defensive player in NFL history, all he did was free lance against the weak side of o-lines.
    And unlike JJ, LT didn’t care about stats.
    _______________

    Wow way to embarrass yourself.

    Next time try, “LT only did everything better than everyone else, ever… but I don’t like him so I’m gonna call him overrated”

  21. LT could blitz,stop the run,drop into coverage all while being schemed against every week.He didn’t freelance against the weakside..don’t even mention von miller in his category or anyone else..not even close.

  23. The demons he had when he played, never left him, nor did the entitlement afforded him by Parcels. Who cringed at the thought of TO while in Dallas, but let Taylor run amok..on and off the field.

  24. I was busy watching the New England Patriots when Taylor played for NY Giants.

    He would never have cleared drug testing protocols, steroid use, HGH use, pain killers and other well-documented substances, er, ‘enhancements’.

    On the field, his abuse of players would have him suspended, repeatedly.

    But, yeah, other than that…

  25. Robot Impurity says:
    October 17, 2018 at 12:59 pm
    If LT was playing in today’s rules, he’d be out millions in fines and drawing 5 personal fouls a game.

    ————–

    I disagree… He was an expert at wrapping up the QB… he wasn’t trying to knock their head off, he was trying to wrap up their arms and get the ball. I think he would easily be the best today with some small adjustments in playing style.

  26. Robot Impurity says:
    October 17, 2018 at 12:59 pm
    If LT was playing in today’s rules, he’d be out millions in fines and drawing 5 personal fouls a game.
    ————–
    Not sure how much LT would be actually playing in today’s game given the crack down on drug use. LT was snorting more snow than Charles De Mar on the K-12.

  29. andydlev
    Great call on Derick Thomas. He would be the only person I’d mention in the same breath as “the” LT.

  30. The only pass rusher I have ever seen take over a game like LT could was Reggie White. Mack is a great player but he is no LT.

  31. Bill should take another look at Mack. He’s a more versatile player than LT was and he’s a better run defender. Both players are transcendent.

  34. I remember Pat Summerall calling Lawrence Taylor’s name so many times that I almost used to forget there was a team game going on. The guy was an absolute game changer that will never be duplicated.

  35. yeah, right, played on pcp, everyone knows, worst kept secret about LT….hardly the greatest of all time….

  36. superfanentertainment says:
    October 17, 2018 at 1:05 pm
    That’s a VERY un-BEllichick response.
    I mean he’s being honest which is refreshing, but normally he would just follow with praise of Mack as a great player.
    I hope this lights a fire under Mack though and he busts Brady up on Sunday.

    ——————

    Belichick isn’t a liar. He’s not going to say someone is as good as Lawrence Taylor just because he’s playing against them. He will happily say Mack is a great player, because he is. He’s also not putting any former Patriots in Taylor’s class either.

  37. brazy44 says:
    October 17, 2018 at 1:06 pm
    Their stats are comparable their first 4 years.

    Stats don’t reflect impact on the game. Were you lucky enough to see LT play?

  39. I agree with Bill. The media is always quick to crown and compare. Lets see where the rest of Mack’s career goes.

  40. What BB is really saying is that Mack or anyone else has to get coked out of their mind before games and order hookers for members of the opposing team in order to be in LT’s class.

  44. “Willie McGinest is a similar type of player”?

    What?’!?!?!

    I think my head just spun around. Similar because he played the same position….beyond that…..uh…..no.

    Check the stats.

    And I HATE Lawrence Taylor.

  46. There have been a lot of great defensive players but none were as great as LT. I remember when he broke Joe Theismans leg. He was unstoppable. I doubt there will ever be another like him. P.S. , I am not a Giants fan.

  47. TruthfulDolphinsFanNotWearingBlinders says:
    October 17, 2018 at 1:05 pm
    LT is the MOST overrated defensive player in NFL history, all he did was free lance against the weak side of o-lines.
    Also the NY media made him out to be greater than he actually was.

    ————–

    Right… So when Belichick said Taylor was clearly the best player on the field even after 1 day as a rookie at practice in the NFL he must be making that up. Of course Belichick must not know anything about football since he’s only been a coach in 10 Super Bowls.

  48. Ask Joe Theisman how great LT is.

    In the never ending quest for Bulletin Board material, and or some splashy story line, the media asks these silly questions. I doubt even Mack would go on record saying he is better than LT.

    There are two players from the Giants that in BB’s mind are untouchable, LT and Mark Bavaro.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!