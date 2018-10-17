Brock Osweiler will start again for Dolphins

Getty Images

Brocktober will rage on in Miami this Sunday.

The Dolphins have earned some scrutiny from the way they handled injury reporting on quarterback Ryan Tannehill last week, but there will be no need for any inquiry about Week Seven. Head coach Adam Gase said at his Wednesday press conference that Brock Osweiler will start against the Lions in Miami on Sunday.

Gase and the Dolphins have resisted putting any timeline on Tannehill’s recovery from his right shoulder injury, but the writing seemed to be on the wall at Wednesday’s practice. Tannehill was there, but he was not throwing the ball and the coach said on Monday that any determination about Tannehill’s return would be based largely on how he’s throwing the ball.

The Dolphins will play in Houston on Thursday night in Week Eight, so the quick decision to rule Tannehill out this week may not bode well for his return for the team’s next game.

Osweiler got the nod against the Bears last weekend in his first start as a Dolphin and went 28-of-44 for 380 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in a 31-28 overtime win.