Broncos rule out Shane Ray, Adam Jones and Jared Veldheer for Thursday

Broncos linebacker Von Miller said on Tuesday that he and his teammates will kick ass on Thursday night against the Cardinals, but they will be missing a few players as they try to make good on that guarantee.

The team ruled out five players on Wednesday, including a pair of starting offensive linemen. Neither one is a surprise as left guard Ronald Leary is out for the rest of the season after tearing his Achilles and right tackle Jared Veldheer has missed the last two games with a knee injury.

Leary could still be placed on injured reserve and replaced on the roster by a healthy player ahead of Thursday night.

The Broncos also ruled out linebacker Shane Ray (ankle, wrist), safety Dymonte Thomas (chest) and cornerback Adam Jones (thigh). Jones did not play in Week Six while Ray and Thomas both left the loss to the Rams with injuries.