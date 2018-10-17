Cameron Wake could return Sunday

Getty Images

Cameron Wake practiced Wednesday, and although he was limited, it was a step in the right direction. It marked the first practice for the Dolphins defensive end since arthroscopic knee surgery.

“He’s an important piece for the amount of disruption he causes in the passing game,” Dolphins coach Adam Gase said, via quotes distributed by the team. “Really, it’s going to be more about how he feels the next day. It’s really going to be the determining factor for us of going into Sunday to figure out how he feels. I probably won’t know much until at least [Thursday] to figure out what our chances are of him being able to go. He’s been a guy here that’s been here for a long time. He’s a leader in the locker room. He did a great job of really helping a lot of guys out when he was out. It’ll be nice to get him back if we can.”

The Dolphins need Wake, who has missed the past two games, as they are short on healthy defensive ends. Robert Quinn and Cameron Malveaux are the only defensive ends not on the team’s injury report.

Miami is hoping two among Wake, Andre Branch and Jonathan Woodard can play Sunday.

The Dolphins also hope to see the return of cornerback Bobby McCain, who was limited in practice with a knee injury. he missed last week’s game.