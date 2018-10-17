Cardinals rule out Mike Iupati, list Justin Pugh as questionable

Getty Images

The Cardinals will be facing a team that’s allowed 593 rushing yards over the last two weeks, so they may have an opportunity to get David Johnson on track.

That will have to happen without an offensive line operating at full strength, however. The Cardinals handed in their final injury report for the week on Wednesday and three of the five players are interior linemen.

Left guard Mike Iupati has been ruled out with a back injury while right guard Justin Pugh is questionable after breaking his hand in last week’s loss to the Vikings. Interior reserve Jeremy Vujnovich, who played 27 snaps last week, has also been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Daniel Munyer and John Wetzel also saw time in reserve last week and both could be called on at points on Thursday.

The Cardinals also ruled out safety Tre Boston with shoulder and rib injuries. Cornerback Jamar Taylor is listed as questionable with a back injury.