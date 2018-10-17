Carson Wentz limited with back injury

Getty Images

The Eagles played six night ago. Today, their starting quarterback wasn’t able to fully participate in practice.

According to the official practice report, Carson Wentz was limited with a back injury.

Not practicing on Wednesday were linebacker D.J. Alexander (quadricep), linebacker Nathan Gerry (ankle, knee), safety Corey Graham (hamstring), tackle Lane Johnson (ankle), cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring), and running back Darren Sproles (hamstring).

Defensive end Derek Barnett (shoulder), defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (calf), and tackle Jason Peters (biceps) were limited in practice.

The 3-3 Eagles host the 3-2 Panthers on Sunday.