Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee returns to practice

AP

The Cowboys appear to be close to having a key contributor back on the field.

Coach Jason Garrett told reporters that linebacker Sean Lee will practice today for the first time since he injured his hamstring on Sept. 23 against the Seahawks.

Garrett said Lee would be limited, and they could be easing him back in slowly. The Cowboys have a bye week following Sunday’s game at Washington, providing a natural extra week of recovery for the oft-injured linebacker.

“He’s going to practice,” Garrett said. “I don’t know how much he’s going to practice. He’ll be limited at the outset.”

When he returns, they’ll have to adjust a bit, as Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch have played well in his absence, and Garrett acknowledged there would be some degree of rotation.