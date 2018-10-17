Dalvin Cook practices, but Linval Joseph sits out

Getty Images

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, putting him on track for a return Sunday.

Cook missed the past two games with a hamstring injury.

Latavius Murray filled in Sunday with 155 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries in the Vikings’ victory over the Cardinals.

The Vikings, though, were missing four starters.

Minnesota lists nose tackle Linval Joseph with injuries to his ankle, knee and shoulder. Offensive tackle Riley Reiff (foot), safety Andrew Sendejo (groin) and defensive end Everson Griffen (not injury related) also sat out.