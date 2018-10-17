Derek Anderson will start for Bills on Sunday

Getty Images

The word over the last few days has been that Bills quarterback Josh Allen‘s elbow injury will keep him from playing against the Colts this weekend and Bills head coach Sean McDermott calling him week to week did nothing to make anyone feel otherwise.

The bigger question was whether the Bills would start Derek Anderson in his second week with the team or if they’d continue to ride the Nathan Peterman experience. That question was answered on Wednesday.

McDermott said at his press conference that the team will start Anderson against Indianapolis. He said Anderson is up to speed, although that didn’t deter a question about whether he feared losing the trust of players if he went back to Peterman after his two interceptions in relief last week and nine interceptions in 79 career attempts.

“I’m always going to do what I feel is right for this football team,” McDermott said, via Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News. “I certainly trust and have a heck of a lot of respect for our locker room.”

McDermott repeated the week to week timeline for Allen and said that there is no plan for surgery at this point.