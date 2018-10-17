Derek Newton’s comeback bid includes workout for Jets

Getty Images

Derek Newton’s trying to come back from an unprecedented injury, and he’s drawing interest in the process.

According to Mike Jones of USA Today, the former Texans tackle had a workout with the Jets yesterday.

He wasn’t signed, though being able to work out is an impressive step. Newton tore the patella tendons in both knees in 2016, and missed all of last season.

He was working out with the Texans this offseason, but they cut him in April before he was due a $500,000 roster bonus. He insisted at the time he was well enough to take part in team workouts, and had a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews to back that up.

Newton was a talented and valuable player before the injury, so teams will naturally be curious about his condition, to see if he’s able to pull off a remarkable return.