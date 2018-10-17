Dolphins designate Jake Brendel, Mike Hull to return from injured reserve

Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins designated offensive lineman Jake Brendel and linebacker Mike Hull to return from the injured reserve list on Wednesday.

Both Brendel and Hull took part in practice with the Dolphins on Wednesday, per Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com. Brendel and Hull have spent the first six weeks on injured reserve after being kept on the initial 53-man roster long enough to get them to the injured reserve list.

Players eligible to return from injured reserve must miss a minimum of eight weeks, but can return to practice after six. They also must be on the team’s 53-man roster during the season to be eligible to return from IR. Any placed on injured reserve during the preseason is not eligible to return.

Each team gets two return designations to use and Miami has used theirs as soon as possible on Brendel and Hull.

Brendel played all 16 games for Miami in 2017 and appeared in one regular-season and one playoff game for the team in 2016 in reserve roles.

Hull played all 32 games for the Dolphins the past two seasons and appeared in three games with the team in 2015. He has four career starts and has made 42 tackles, one interception, one pass defensed, one fumble recovery and 27 special teams tackles in his career.