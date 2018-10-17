Dolphins place Chase Allen on IR, sign Maurice Smith

Getty Images

The Dolphins made a roster move Wednesday that will impact their special teams units.

The team announced that linebacker Chase Allen has been placed on injured reserve. Allen was listed as questionable for last Sunday’s game against the Bears because of a foot injury, but wound up seeing action on 23 special teams snaps.

Allen played on just under 59 percent of the team’s total special teams plays this season and made three tackles. He had 33 tackles and a forced fumble while playing in all 16 games last season.

The Dolphins filled Allen’s spot by re-signing safety Maurice Smith. He played in six games last season and four games earlier this year. As with Allen, the majority of Smith’s work both years has come on special teams.