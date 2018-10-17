Doug Marrone: No one in this building should be comfortable

Getty Images

The Jaguars probably felt pretty good about themselves after the first month of the season. They won their first two games and then followed up a loss to the Titans by posting 500 yards in a win over the Jets.

That win came in Week Four, but it feels like it’s been a lot longer than that since the Jaguars have played impressive football. They’ve lost two straight by a combined score of 61-7, leaving head coach Doug Marrone to discuss what the team has to do to get back on track.

Marrone noted that the team has several days to correct a lot of problems before facing the Texans in Week Seven. He added that there’s no “magic pill” that’s going to set things right, so the team will have to work hard to make changes for the better.

“It is like that with anything in life, whether it is football, family or work or whatever it may be,” Marrone said, via ESPN.com. “You eat some s–t and you go out there and you get your act in gear. You pull it up. I like it because it is challenging. What’s better than hitting adversity and coming back from it? It happens all the time. It happens to me my whole entire life. For me, I like it. I don’t want to be here, make no mistake about it, but the one thing you don’t have to worry about — the one question you are not going to get is are you comfortable? There is no way anyone in this building should be comfortable. We know that. We earned that right to be where we are. We are the ones that put us where we are.”

As Marrone’s comments make clear, the team’s current trajectory isn’t a good one but recent history shows that all isn’t lost after six weeks. The Jaguars were 3-3 last year before winning seven of their next eight to take the AFC South.