Ereck Flowers thinks Jacksonville’s a “better fit”

Tackle Ereck Flowers was benched by the Giants after the first two games of the season and his play had been found lacking for some time, so “it wasn’t a shock” to him when the team waived him last week.

Flowers didn’t get claimed on waivers, but he wasn’t out of work all that long. The Jaguars signed him before the week was out and called it “100 percent perfect” to go from his Giants situation to a chance with a team that went to the playoffs last year.

“Great opportunities, great team and I’m happy to be here,” Flowers said, via Jacksonville.com. “Definitely a fresh start for me. I like it here, man. I think this will be a better fit. They have a great locker room, great guys. I’m grateful to be here.”

Flowers didn’t play against Dallas last Sunday, but there’s a chance he could find his way into the lineup against the Texans this weekend. Josh Walker became the team’s latest left tackle in the Cowboys game, but he and the rest of the line struggled in a 40-7 loss.

Little about Flowers’ time with the Giants suggests he’ll be the one to send things in the right direction, but three losses in four weeks makes teams consider every option to right the ship.