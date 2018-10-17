Evan Engram hopes to be “spark” for Giants offense this week

Getty Images

The much-maligned Giants offense has been missing tight end Evan Engram for the last three weeks, but it looks like there’s a good chance that will change against the Falcons on Monday night.

Engram was able to do some work in practice last week, but was ultimately ruled out before the 34-13 loss to the Eagles last Thursday. On Tuesday, Engram said that his knee is feeling well and that he’s looking forward to making an impact in his home state.

“Thursday night was tough,” Engram said, via the New York Daily News. “I’m just gonna try to come back and be a spark for the offense, for the team, definitely. So it should be good. I’m excited. Going back home, too.”

Engram has 10 catches for 104 yards and a touchdown this season. The Giants have gotten seven catches for 77 yards from tight ends in the three games they’ve played without Engram.