Frank Clark is the NFC defensive player of the week

AP

The Seahawks traveled a long way to play their Week Six game against the Raiders, but the travel time didn’t take much out of them.

They crushed Oakland 27-3 in London to improve to 3-3 on the season. The defense led the way to the win by allowing the Raiders just 185 yards on offense and a member of the unit has been recognized as the NFC’s defensive player of the week.

Defensive end Frank Clark was this week’s choice. Clark had four tackles, three quarterback hits, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles to help the Seahawks wreck any plans the Raiders might have had to get a second win on the season.

Clark is up to 5.5 sacks on the season, so he’s been productive on both sides of the Atlantic and from coast to coast in the United States. Should he keep up that kind of production in the final year of his rookie deal, Clark will be very well positioned for a big raise come the offseason.