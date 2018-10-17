Giants work out Corey Coleman

Getty Images

Corey Coleman keeps getting look-sees, but the former first-round draft pick remains without a job. The Patriots cut him from their practice squad Sept. 29.

The Giants are the latest team to work out the receiver.

The Browns, who drafted Coleman with the 15th overall pick in 2016, traded him to the Bills during training camp. He failed to make Buffalo’s 53-player roster.

He joined the Patriots but didn’t last long there either.

Coleman, 24, has 56 career catches for 718 yards and five touchdowns.