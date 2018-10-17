J.J. Watt has returned to being J.J. Watt

Getty Images

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt missed 24 games over the past two seasons, making only 1.5 sacks in 2016-17 combined. It prompted many to wonder whether the three-time defensive player of the year was done.

Instead, Watt is making a case not only for comeback player of the year but defensive player of the year.

He is tied for the NFL lead with seven sacks, leads the Texans with 11 quarterback hits and has eight tackles for loss. Watt also has four forced fumbles, which ties for the league lead with Khalil Mack.

“There’s plenty of progress to be made,” Watt said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “I missed a sack this last game; I missed a sack two weeks ago. There’s just little things here and there. I’m always trying to improve, whether it’s my first step, my hand placement.

“When I go back and watch the film, I click through the good plays fast. It’s the bad plays that you watch in slow motion, you try to figure out, ‘OK, where were my eyes? Where was my focus? What are my keys? Why did I do this? What step do I need to take? Where should my hand be?’ I’m by no means as good as I’m going to get yet, but that’s because there’s still a lot of learning and growing left to do.”