Jaguars owner Shad Khan not buying Wembley Stadium

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 17, 2018, 10:15 AM EDT
Getty Images

Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s long and expensive attempt to purchase London’s Wembley Stadium has fallen short.

Khan put out a statement today saying he will no longer be moving forward with his bid to buy the world’s most famous soccer stadium, where NFL games are also played.

Although Khan said “a slim majority” of the Football Association Council supports his bid, he ultimately concluded that there’s too much opposition for him to be able to go through with a purchase. However, he is open to trying to buy the stadium again.

“I cannot rule out revisiting the opportunity at another time when perhaps the Football Association family is unified in its views on the opportunity,” Khan said. “What is certain is seeing a proposal of this magnitude come to fruition would necessitate an extraordinary partnership, one capable of doing remarkable things for all of our respective constituents well into the future.”

There had been talk that if Khan owned Wembley, he could move the Jaguars there. Khan has said in Jacksonville that he’s committed to the city, and now that he has failed in his effort to buy a stadium in London, it seems unlikely that he’ll move his team to London any time soon. The Jaguars will continue to play one game a year in London, but for now there’s no more indication that they’ll play more than one game a year there.

Permalink 24 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

24 responses to “Jaguars owner Shad Khan not buying Wembley Stadium

  3. Many European football fans HATE that the glaziers own Man U. I don’t think they’re going to allow another American Football guy own a piece of “their” sport. Even if he’s not actually American, the odds were stacked against him getting approval

  4. Wembley’s meant to be the UK’s premier stadium for the national team. Selling it off did seem pretty wrong as its such an iconic stadium in the UK, been around for years.

  6. ” and now that he has failed in his effort to buy a stadium in London, it seems unlikely that he’ll move his team to London any time soon.”

    He was never moving the team to London any time soon.

  7. Why would anyone be surprised? I am glad he isn’t getting that stadium.
    The FA know what they are doing.

  8. Good. The NFL needs to stop tinkering with their Golden Goose. They’re going to break it. And once they do it will be tough to put it back together the way it was. Teams across seas just won’t work. They should know that.

  9. When the NFL will spend the money to outright buy stadiums overseas but want to extort them from taxpayers here it is long past time for no US city or state to ever give the league a single dime again

  10. He didn’t have a “slim majority” – the FA board itself (who manage the stadium and the national team and game rules etc) liked it but the FA Council involves all the stakeholders (various local and national public bodies and charities who paid for the stadium and it’s upkeep) were unhappy and Khan knew he’d lose a crunch vote the next week so withdrew and is now blowing smoke to save face.

  13. So now where is he going to move the team????????????

    Los Angeles only has two, maybe they can use another one……..

  14. Glad it didnt work out – but it shows that he seems very open to moving team to London or at very least playing multiple games per year there. What Free Agent is going to want to sign up for that?

  18. Good news not only for fans, but for the pampered NFL players and owners who still don’t seem to understand that Britain’s laws regarding, say, taxes, violent criminal activity, and various types of multi-jurisdictional financial fraud are VERY different than here. Part of me secretly hopes they still move a team there just to find out the hard way.

  19. In England you have to buy the stadium.

    Over here you suck the taxpayers into paying for the stadium.

  21. jm91rs says:
    October 17, 2018 at 10:22 am
    Many European football fans HATE that the glaziers own Man U. I don’t think they’re going to allow another American Football guy own a piece of “their” sport. Even if he’s not actually American, the odds were stacked against him getting approval

    —-

    A few things…

    1 – He already owns a Premier League team, so he owns a piece of “their” sport. 2 – Over half Premier League teams are owned by non-Brits. 3 – Khan is “actually” American. Who are you people?

  23. It’s not that putting a team in another country is awful idea. Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Mexico City, and Guadalajara could all possibly make good places for a team.

    But look at ratings for the Olympics or World Cup when the time zones get out of whack. Even cities in South America make more sense than Europe, but thats not appealing because there won’t be 5h3 corporate sponsorship opportunities.

  24. The NFL already has a contract to play in the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium. The NFL even kicked in millions to pay for the NFL facilities in the stadium such as locker rooms and the movable turf system. Tottenham will play on grass and the NFL teams on turf. It’s a pretty cool system.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!