Jaguars owner Shad Khan not buying Wembley Stadium

Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s long and expensive attempt to purchase London’s Wembley Stadium has fallen short.

Khan put out a statement today saying he will no longer be moving forward with his bid to buy the world’s most famous soccer stadium, where NFL games are also played.

Although Khan said “a slim majority” of the Football Association Council supports his bid, he ultimately concluded that there’s too much opposition for him to be able to go through with a purchase. However, he is open to trying to buy the stadium again.

“I cannot rule out revisiting the opportunity at another time when perhaps the Football Association family is unified in its views on the opportunity,” Khan said. “What is certain is seeing a proposal of this magnitude come to fruition would necessitate an extraordinary partnership, one capable of doing remarkable things for all of our respective constituents well into the future.”

There had been talk that if Khan owned Wembley, he could move the Jaguars there. Khan has said in Jacksonville that he’s committed to the city, and now that he has failed in his effort to buy a stadium in London, it seems unlikely that he’ll move his team to London any time soon. The Jaguars will continue to play one game a year in London, but for now there’s no more indication that they’ll play more than one game a year there.