Jameis Winston has a hip injury, but fully participates in practice

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston emerged from his first practice of the season with an injury.

Winston appears on the Wednesday report with a hip injury, but he fully participated in practice.

The fourth-year quarterback, who was suspended for the first three games of the season, completed 30 of 41 passes for 395 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions. He averaged 9.6 yards per attempt.

Winston added 29 rushing yards, and the game ended with a quarterback run capped by an awkward attempt at a lateral, which nearly resulted in a game-winning touchdown.

The Buccaneers, who have lost three in a row starting 2-0, host the 2-3-1 Browns on Sunday.