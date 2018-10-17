Jason Myers named AFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

Jason Myers was a busy man last week, and he was perfect at it as well.

The Jets kicker was named AFC special teams player of the week after last week’s outburst against the Colts.

Myers kicked seven field goals and hit all three of his extra points, accounting for 24 of their 42 points.

Of course, a better offense would have him doing much less, but at least he’s proving dependable for them.

Myers is 16-of-17 on field goals this season, after winning their kicking competition this summer.