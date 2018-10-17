Jason Peters will practice Wednesday and Eagles believe he’ll play Sunday

Getty Images

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said last Friday that early indications were that left tackle Jason Peters‘ biceps injury was a serious one and that feeling remains in place on Wednesday.

Pederson said that Peters will take part in practice as they begin working toward this week’s game against the Panthers and that the team believes he will be able to play on Sunday. Peters has not missed a game this season, but a quad injury early in the year has also cost the 36-year-old some time during games.

At 36, there may be other nagging injuries for Peters to deal with as the season goes on. Halipoulivaati Vaitai has replaced Peters when he’s needed medical attention.

Right tackle Lane Johnson played last Thursday despite an ankle injury that made him a late addition to the injury report and Pederson said they’ll continue to monitor it this week. The coach also called defensive tackle Haloti Ngata close to returning from a calf injury and that defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan, who had back surgery in May, isn’t ready to start practicing yet.