Jay Gruden wants to start building on wins

Getty Images

If you throw out a 4-12 record in his first year as the head coach in Washington, Jay Gruden’s teams have shown a strong attraction to the .500 mark.

After going 9-7 in 2015, 8-7-1 in 2016 and 7-9 last year, this year’s team is hovering around the same mark. They moved to 3-2 with last Sunday’s win over the Panthers and have yet to win or lose two straight games this season. There have been a few winning streaks and losing streaks over Gruden’s tenure, but his 9-16 record after wins and 15-6-1 record after losses shows that you rarely get the same thing two weeks in a row.

Gruden would like to change that as the 2018 season unfolds.

“That’s something we’re all dying to find the answer to,” Gruden said, via ESPN.com. “Our consistency has not been very good under my reign as head coach. Sometimes handling success is equally important as handling adversity. We handle losses well, but in some of those losses throughout the course of the game, we don’t handle adversity well.”

Gruden said the team needs to follow up wins with “the focus and mentality that this next opponent is coming in to whip your ass,” although left tackle Trent Williams said that “fundamental mistakes” rather than focus have been the problem with generating winning streaks.

The Cowboys are up next on the schedule and they have also alternated wins and losses every week this season. They also won last Sunday, so someone’s pattern will change unless we have our third tie game of the year and both teams see a shift in their sequence.