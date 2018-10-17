Josh Allen looking at elbow injury as “blessing in disguise”

Getty Images

Bills head coach Sean McDermott confirmed on Wednesday that quarterback Josh Allen will not play against the Colts in Week Seven due to the right elbow injury that knocked him out of last Sunday’s game.

It’s not clear how long Allen is going to be out of action as McDermott said he’ll be reevaluated on a week to week basis, but Allen said he’s going to be looking on the bright side of his unplanned absence from the lineup. Veteran Derek Anderson is going to be starting while Allen is out and the first-round pick said he hopes to learn from afar.

“I want to be back as quickly as possible, but I trust our medical staff,” Allen said. “It’s a blessing in disguise because I’ll be able to stand back and learn from Derek Anderson.”

Heading into the draft, there were plenty of people who thought Allen would benefit from time on the bench at the start of his NFL career. He didn’t start the season opener, but it took little more than a half for Nathan Peterman to make it clear he should not be an NFL starter and the Bills’ decision to trade AJ McCarron meant there was no other choice but playing Allen.

He’ll get a pause of at least one week now and we’ll see if that provides any benefit to Allen and the Bills in the future.