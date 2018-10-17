Julian Edelman limited in practice with heel injury

Getty Images

Patriots receiver Julian Edelman was limited at practice Wednesday with a heel injury.

He has played two games since returning from his four-game suspension. This marks the first time this season for the Patriots to list him on their injury report.

Edelman played 71 of 78 snaps Sunday, catching four passes for 54 yards and a touchdown.

New England listed nine other players as limited, including tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle), receiver Josh Gordon (hamstring) and running back Sony Michel (knee).

Defensive end Deatrich Wise injured his ankle and knee against Kansas City. He also was limited.

Right tackle Marcus Cannon missed practice as he is in concussion protocol.