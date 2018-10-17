Leonard Fournette remains out of practice

Getty Images

The Jaguars are trying to get back on track after two lopsided losses in a row and the chances that running back Leonard Fournette will be part of that effort aren’t looking great on Wednesday.

Fournette has missed the last two games and four of the last five with a hamstring injury and he will not practice with the team on Wednesday. Head coach Doug Marrone said at his press conference that the running back will try to practice on Thursday and the results of that effort will give the team a better idea about his availability against the Texans.

Complicating matters for the Jaguars this week is that T.J. Yeldon is also out of practice on Wednesday. The team lists him as dealing with foot and ankle issues.

Jamaal Charles and David Williams are the other backs on the Jacksonville roster.