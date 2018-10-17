Malcolm Butler working to get back to “dog-ish ways”

Getty Images

The Titans signed Malcolm Butler to a five-year, $61 million deal in March to be a shutdown cornerback. But Butler was relegated to being the team’s third corner Sunday as he struggles in man coverage.

Butler agrees with Mike Vrabel‘s assessment that “it’s about technique.”

“Most definitely,” Butler said, via Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com. “. . . I seen it on tape, and I’ve just got to fix it, man. I probably was just being a little over-aggressive and trying to attack the ball and trying to take the ball away. I feel like I’m a ball-hawk, but that’s not the strategy in man coverage. I learned from that one.”

Butler’s only interception came against the Dolphins in the season opener. While he wants more, Butler knows it’s more important not to give up a big play by being “over-aggressive.”

“I think that’s my problem, trying to get the ball, because it’s all about the ball anyway,” Butler said. “But it can hurt you too, when you gamble and do things like that. I’ve just got to get back to the basics, and ball. Get back to my dog-ish ways.”