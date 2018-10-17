Mason Crosby bounces back to take NFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

Fortunes in the NFL can change in a heartbeat and you needn’t look any further than Packers kicker Mason Crosby for a prime example of that fact.

Crosby had as bad a day as a kicker could hope to have in Week Five. He missed four field goals and an extra point in a 31-23 loss to the Lions and got a vote of confidence from head coach Mike McCarthy a few days later.

Things went much better against the 49ers last Monday night. Crosby made all three extra points and all four field goals he tried, including a 27-yard kick as time expired in the fourth quarter that made the Packers 33-30 winners.

Crosby was named the NFC’s special teams player of the week on Wednesday to complete a circle that no one in Green Bay would like to see him try to repeat.