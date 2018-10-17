NFL adds Jimmy Haslam to Compensation Committee

Getty Images

Last year, more was said and written about the NFL’s Compensation Committee than ever before, thanks to the multi-month drama that unfolded in connection with the contract extension ultimately given to Commissioner Roger Goodell.

This year, the conflict from 2017 resulted in a reconfiguration of the committee in 2018.

Per multiple reports, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam has joined the committee, which now has five members.

Typically, members are appointed by Goodell, whose pay is then set by the committee members. Owners have since decided to reduce the Compensation Committee from six to four (Texans owner Bob McNair and Chiefs owner Clark Hunt are exiting), with owners voting on the fifth member.

Jones was unofficially added to the group last year during the negotiation of Goodell’s new contract, and Jones eventually became a major thorn in the side of the committee generally and Goodell specifically. At one point, Jones threatened to sue to prevent Goodell’s contract from being extended. (Jones eventually paid more than $2 million in legal fees incurred by his partners.)

It’s unclear whether the Compensation Committee ever will be taking up another Goodell contract. Some think he’ll retire after finalizing the next labor deal and TV contracts; last year, Goodell, didn’t rule out staying beyond the life of his current contract.