NFL finally ditches cross-ownership policy

Getty Images

Well, Stan Kroenke can take back the Nuggets and the Avalanche from the family members who were running them on his behalf.

Via Daniel Kaplan of SportsBusiness Journal, the NFL finally has scrapped the rule that prevents owners from owning non-NFL teams in markets containing other NFL teams. The rule resulted in Kroenke, upon buying the Rams, transferring ownership of the Colorado Avalanche and the Denver Nuggets to members of his family.

Now, Kroenke can own non-NFL teams in any market. And so can any of the other NFL’s owners.

As noted by Kaplan, the rule results from the shrinking pool of individuals with the money to buy NFL teams. It also ditches the outdated notion that a football team in a given market “competes” with other sports teams in that same market. In this day and age, football technically “competes” with anything and everything.

At one point, league rules prohibited owners from owning any other major-league sports franchise. The league allowed cross-ownership in the same market when the late Wayne Huizenga, who already owned MLB’s Marlins and the NHL’s Panthers, bought the Dolphins in 1994.