NFL had concussion “intervention” with specific teams

In their continuing effort to make the game safer (i.e., reduce liability), the NFL has targeted specific teams to talk about cutting into the number of concussions.

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN.com, the league’s chief medical officer said they identified seven teams in 2017 that had a higher-than-average number of preseason concussions and “did a targeted intervention with those clubs.”

“In six of those seven clubs, the numbers did go down,” Dr. Allen Sills said. “Those seven clubs had 23 practice concussions as a whole in 2017, down to nine in 2018.”

The teams were not identified.

Sills said the process included discussions with the football operations staffs, covering the design of practice drills and helmet selections.

He said preseason concussions were down from 91 in 2017 to 79 this year, none on kickoffs.

“We are cautiously optimistic about that result,” Sills said. “We are pleased to see that number go down, but we still have a lot of work to do. We are continuing a more in-depth analysis of the concussions that did happen during the preseason. Doing some of the same work we’ve been doing during the regular season, looking at video and seeing what the practice environment is — seeing who was injured in what role. We are going to be doing more of a deep dive into that.”

The league changed kickoff rules this offseason in an effort to curb what they’ve referred to as “the most dangerous play in the game.”