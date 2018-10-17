Report: NFL to investigate how Dolphins reported Ryan Tannehill’s injury

Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill was listed as a full participant in last Thursday’s practice, but head coach Adam Gase later said that Brock Osweiler took some of the first-team reps during that session.

League guidelines call for players who take anything other than their usual practice reps to be listed as limited and the Dolphins’ failure to do that with Tannehill is one of the things the league will reportedly be looking into. Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports that the league will investigate how the Dolphins reported Tannehill’s right shoulder injury before he sat out against the Bears last week.

Tannehill was listed as questionable for that game, but several reports leading up to Sunday’s declaration of inactive players indicated that doubtful would have been a more appropriate designation. The team could be disciplined if found to be in violation of league rules.

Gase wasn’t in a mood to answer too many questions about Tannehill after the Dolphins beat the Bears, but has said that the injury got worse as the week moved on. Tannehill was at practice Wednesday, but was not throwing the ball during the portion open to the media.