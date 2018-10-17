Rich Tandler passes at 63

NBC Sports Washington

Rich Tandler, whose long-term coverage of D.C.’s football franchise included most recently a seven-year stint with NBC Sports Washington, has died. He was 63.

“We’re devastated to learn of the loss of one of our most loved and valued media members, Rich Tandler of NBC Sports Washington,” team owner Daniel Snyder said in a statement, via Dan Steinberg of the Washington Post. “His dedication to covering the Redskins over the past 14 years has made him an irreplaceable presence among our media corps, and he will be in our hearts. Our thoughts are with his family, our family at NBC Sports Washington, and the entire Redskins community. He will be truly missed.”

The team will pay tribute to Tandler this weekend, spokesman Tony Wyllie told Steinberg. Tandler’s long-time seat in the press box will not be used again.

Tandler regularly appeared on PFT Live, and his knowledge of the team and its inner workings was second to none. His hard work and dedication provided all football fans with a way to better understand the team and how it fit within the broader structure of the league.

We extend our condolences to Tandler’s family, friends, and colleagues.