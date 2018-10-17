Rishard Matthews doesn’t expect to sign this season

Getty Images

Rishard Matthews has worked out for the Jets, Cardinals and Browns after asking for his release from the Titans.

But no one has offered him a new home, and now Matthews said he doesn’t expect to sign before next season.

“Probably not,” Matthews said, via Allan Bell of 247 Sports in Nashville. “A lot of teams are turned off by my past as if I have some criminal record. Most likely won’t see me until next season.”

A month after Matthews signed a one-year extension with the Titans through 2019, he asked for Tennessee to cut him. Matthews had only three catches for 11 yards in three games this season.

Matthews joined the Titans in 2016 and made 118 catches for 1,740 yards and 13 touchdowns in his first two seasons in Tennessee. But he missed the offseason with an Achilles injury and then tore a meniscus early in training camp.