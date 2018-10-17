Ryan Tannehill at practice, but not throwing

AP

Since Dolphins coach Adam Gase doesn’t want to talk about how long quarterback Ryan Tannehill might be out with his shoulder injury, we just have to go on what we see each day.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Tannehill was at practice Wednesday, but was not throwing during the portion of practice open to the media.

That would lead to a “limited” designation, and the likelihood that Brock Osweiler would get another start this week against the Lions.

Osweiler was taking the starter’s reps during the open portion of practice.

His debut wasn’t a bad one, throwing for 380 yards and three touchdowns (and two interceptions).