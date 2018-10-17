Sam Darnold pops up on injury report as full participant in practice

Getty Images

Rookie seasons are full of firsts and Jets quarterback Sam Darnold got another one out of the way on Wednesday.

Darnold made his first appearance on the team’s injury report. It looks like the first time we’ll have to wonder about whether Darnold will play will have to wait, however.

Darnold was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and neither he nor head coach Todd Bowles expressed serious concern about the right elbow issue that led the team to put him on the list. Darnold said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post, that he hurt the elbow making a tackle after throwing an interception early in last Sunday’s game. Darnold played very well after throwing that pick, which suggests the elbow wasn’t causing him any big problems.

Cornerback Buster Skrine, running back Isaiah Crowell, cornerback Trumaine Johnson, wide receiver Robby Anderson, defensive end Leonard Williams and wide receiver Terrelle Pryor were all out of practice. Skrine and Johnson didn’t play last Sunday and Bowles also confirmed that neither safety Marcus Maye nor wide receiver Quincy Enunwa will play this week.