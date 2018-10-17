Steelers think they can get Artie Burns going during bye week

Getty Images

The Steelers allowed a season-low 275 yards to the Bengals in their 28-21 Week Six victory and they allowed a season-low 17 points in their Week Five win over the Falcons, so their defense has been taking steps in the right direction after a 1-2-1 start to the year.

That turn has taken place at the same time as a drop in cornerback Artie Burns‘ playing time. He was on the field for nearly every snap in the first two weeks of the season and 68 percent of the snaps in Week Four, but was down to less than half the snaps against the Bengals last weekend.

Burns said “it’s their decision” and little else when asked about the change in fortunes on Tuesday, but defensive backs coach Tom Bradley was a bit more forthcoming. He said Burns needs to be more consistent and that he feels the team can fix the mental and physical errors that have hampered the corner this season.

“It’s always a little bit of both as you get out there,” Bradley said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “Playing corner is a little different. Confidence has a shelf life that needs to be replenished. But he’ll be fine. … We’ll get him going here. I’m not worried about Artie now.”

The Steelers will return with games against the Browns and Ravens. They were 0-1-1 in their first meetings with their AFC North rivals and making their record 2-1-1 would be a big boost toward another division title. The playing time Burns gets against Cleveland will be a good sign of whether the Steelers think the 2016 first-round pick can help on that front.